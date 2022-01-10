Newcastle need to sign players "that can handle the occasion of playing at St James' Park", according to former Hull City and Ipswich Town defender Alex Bruce.

The Magpies were beaten at home by League One Cambridge United in the FA Cup on Saturday, with some players criticised for not applauding the supporters at the end of the game.

"Eddie Howe needs to go out and buy better players and better characters," Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"There's no worse feeling than being on the end of an FA Cup upset, but you have to thank the supporters for their efforts.

"He needs characters that can handle the occasion."

Former Everton and Scotland midfielder James McFadden agreed, saying the result was "a reality check" for Newcastle.

"You have to take your medicine and front up to the defeat, even if you're hurting.

"The last thing Howe needs is players who are coming just for the money, as they won't care enough.

"If he makes mistakes at this point, they will be chasing those mistakes for years to come."

