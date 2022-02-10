Anna from Spurs XY, external

I should've known that feeling confident before a game was a bad sign, but how could I not after that great performance against Brighton at the weekend?

I was a little surprised to see the exact same starting XI, as I thought some rotation was in order to keep everyone fresh.

From the start, something wasn't quite right; Southampton walked through our midfield and defence like they were non-existent. Frankly, we were lucky to go into half-time level and we all thought Bentancur would join the team right after the break.

When he eventually came on, we gained some midfield control and led through Son's great goal. Unfortunately, we couldn't keep the momentum going and two similar Saints goals saw them to a deserved three points.

Yes, we have a lot of rebuilding to do, but surely when all the warning signs were there, Conte should've made changes during the game?