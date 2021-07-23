On 23 July 2007, Freddie Ljungberg left Arsenal after nine years and joined West Ham.

The Sweden international, signed by Arsene Wenger in 1998, won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the Gunners.

Ljungberg, voted the Premier League Player of the Season in 2001-02, played 325 times and scored 72 goals, and was part of the 2003-04 Invincibles squad.

His time with the Hammers was short-lived and he had equally brief spells at Seattle Sounders, Chicago Fire, Celtic and Shimizu S-Pulse, before announcing his retirement in 2012.