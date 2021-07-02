Granit Xhaka was booked against France, meaning he is suspended for Switzerland's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Spain, but the Arsenal midfielder went on to earn the man of the match award in the last-16 tie.

"It's even more difficult without Granit Xhaka because of his leadership, the captain," former Switzerland defender Stephane Henchoz told BBC World Service.

"We won’t be able to replace him with somebody similar, definitely not. We don’t have that in the squad, so it’s a big loss to add even more difficulties to beating Spain."

However, ex-Arsenal and Switzerland centre-back Johan Djourou believes it is a blow they can overcome.

"We have seen that even when Xherdan Shaqiri is not at his best, someone like fellow forward Mario Gavranovic can come in and do the job," he told the Daily Euros podcast.

