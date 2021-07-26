Young Arsenal defender Harry Clarke is set for a loan move away from the Emirates this season.

The 20-year-old, who signed a long-term contract with the Gunners in December 2019 shortly after Mikel Arteta was confirmed as manager, has attracted interest from the Championship, League One and Scottish Premiership.

Clarke has been part of Arsenal’s pre-season squad and made his first-team debut in the friendly with Hibernian on 13 July.

But the 20-year-old centre-half will follow up an impressive loan spell at Oldham last season with another move with the aim of being tested at a higher level.

That would echo the progress of £50m new arrival Ben White - who had loan spells in all three Football League divisions before eventually breaking into the Premier League at Brighton.