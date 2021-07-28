Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal, left west London rivals Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances in over a decade with the Cottagers.

"I know the area very well, so it's been a dream of mine to come over to this side - and it's finally happened," former England Under-21 international Bettinelli told Chelsea's website.

"There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger, and for whatever reason that didn't come about, but I'm here now."