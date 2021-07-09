On 9 July 2012 - fresh from 'that' Premier League title win - Roberto Mancini signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City.

(Go on - here's the match report if you fancy a reminisce.)

As well as a first top-flight title for 44 years, he had also led City to FA Cup glory in 2011 - a first major trophy for the club in 35 years.

(Oh go on then - watch Yaya Toure's winner again.)

However, the Italian was sacked two days after City were shocked by Wigan Athletic in the 2013 FA Cup final - at the end of a season in which they finished 11 points behind league champions Manchester United and exited the Champions League at the group stage.

Mancini is now in charge of Italy, who face England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.