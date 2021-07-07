There's a lot of chatter around West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson at the moment.

He is with the Hammers on their pre-season trip to Scotland but the likelihood is he will leave the club before the transfer deadline.

The Brazilian signed a four-year deal when he joined West Ham from Lazio in what was a club record transfer in 2018 of £36m.

He went to Porto on loan last season and the feeling is he may return to Lazio for this campaign - and after that his West Ham contract would be at an end.