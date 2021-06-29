Managerless Spurs announce pre-season games
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
They still have no manager but Tottenham's pre-season programme is taking shape.
The club announced their first pre-season game will be at Leyton Orient on Saturday, 16 July in aid of the Justin Edinburgh Foundation.
That is followed by a trip to MK Dons on 28 July.
The squad are due to begin pre-season training next week. As yet, they have no manager.
The latest target, Nuno Espirito Santo, is said to be talking to Turkish club Fenerbahce, although I have been told that story is not 100% accurate.