Graham Potter and his Brighton squad returned to pre-season training earlier this week with two friendlies planned before the start of the Premier League season.

The Seagulls will welcome La Liga side Getafe to the Amex Stadium before their 2021-22 campaign begins against Burnley at Turf Moor on 14 August.

Here's Brighton's pre-season schedule as it stands:

24 July: Rangers v Brighton (Ibrox Stadium)

7 August: Brighton v Getafe (Amex Stadium)

