Norwich's pre-season schedule
Norwich City begin their pre-season campaign on Friday with a friendly at neighbours King's Lynn Town.
The Canaries have seven pre-season matches lined up in total, ending with a trip to Newcastle for some final Premier League preparations on 7 August.
Here's Norwich's pre-season schedule as it stands:
16 July: King's Lynn Town v Norwich (The Walks)
20 July: Norwich v Lincoln City (Lotus Training Centre)
23 July: Norwich v Huddersfield Town (Lotus Training Centre)
28 July: Coventry City v Norwich (Technique Stadium)
31 July: Sheffield United v Norwich (Bramall Lane)
3 August: Norwich v Gillingham (Carrow Road)
7 August: Newcastle v Norwich (St. James' Park)