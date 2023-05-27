St Mirren 0-3 Rangers: What did the manager say

Rangers manager Michael Beale told Sportsound: "Our team were fantastic. Our control, in terms of possession, our mentality, to win 3-0 keeps our away form strong. It's a good way for us to end the season.

"It's the strangest car pool in the world - Ridvan Yilmaz and Fashion Sakala. They're bringing that friendship onto the pitch. We wanted Rabbi and Fashion to play wider and not play with a number nine. Both goals came from that. A word for John Souttar, who was outstanding yet again.

"We defended well. We thought set-plays could be an issue but we got a clean sheet. That's five clean sheets in six games for Robby. That's a fantastic record.

"Fashion, as a wide player, has strong numbers. He's a wide forward, rather than a number nine. Since I've been back, he's been as effective as anybody in the league. For his age, he's improving all the time. He's had some big misses but he kept going.

"It's been a tough year for the fans who have been abs outstanding. It's been a year of frustration and disappointing. But, we've got a points total we've only bettered four times in history. It shows that Celtic have been the better team this season but we'll come back stronger.

"We want to take the form we've had of late into next season. There's been a lot of change at the club and that brings a freshness - a freshness of ideas - and we'll come back optimistic and ready as ever.

"We had 12 to 14 players missing today, who have been mainstays in our team for a long time. There'll be some fresh faces down the spine of the team. We're looking to bring in some speed and athleticism, some profile. I'll leave that as a surprise."