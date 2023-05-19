Johnson sees 'genuine progress' at Hibs

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been reflecting on an up-and-down first season at the club, admitting he didn't appreciate the size of the task when he took the job.

The 41-year-old, who previously coached Bristol City and Sunderland, is targeting European football as the Scottish Premiership season enters its final few weeks.

“It was a more difficult job than I anticipated looking at it from afar," he said. "When you’re then in the building you see there are a lot of good people but a lot of systems and processes that needed to improve.

"Overall, we’ve got ourselves in a position where we can deliver a form of success if we have a good six days next week. I think we’re progressing, I genuinely do.

“We’ve got the opportunity to qualify for Europe. I’d love it to have been in third, although that’s a real long shot. Fourth isn’t unrealistic, and fifth – if you’re a betting man – has a good chance, even though there’s a lot to do.

"We know Celtic have got to do the fifth-place team a favour (by beating Inverness in the Scottish Cup final), therefore we need to go and try to stake a claim for fourth place.”

Johnson also spoke about the possibility of signing Wales midfielder Jonny Williams, who is a free agent after leaving Swindon.

“Jonny’s one that’s out of contract so would naturally come into a club our size’s consideration but at the same time there are so many factors,” he said.

“Every player that’s out of contract, including our own, go into that pot of potential availability, and then the player’s got to be affordable, accessible and available.”