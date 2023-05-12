Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is probably the only Premier League game with nothing riding on it.

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth at the start of the year in what turned out to be Patrick Vieira's final win as Eagles boss - two months before his departure.

This time? I'm going for a bore draw but I want to give credit to Gary O'Neil, who has done a brilliant job as Bournemouth boss. Like Palace under Roy Hodgson, he has put together a really well-organised team.

I've written the Cherries off many times this season so it is probably bad news for their fans that I am going with them to get a draw here - I did that last week and they lost to Chelsea, and it will no doubt happen again.

Joe's prediction: This is going to be another tight game. 1-0

Find out what Sutton and Joe predicted for the rest of this weekend's games and cast your vote