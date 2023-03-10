'It's an operation I've needed for a long time' - Roofe

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has revealed that he has needed hip surgery for a significant amount of time.

The 30-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season after going under the knife, but has stated that he had put off the procedure to try to help Rangers win trophies.

"This season has been a physical and mental merry-go round, but with this successful hip operation I'm hoping it puts an end to it all", he said on Instagram.

"It's an operation that I've needed for a long time but never found time to fit it in when trying to fight for silverware and success. Playing with pain and a lack of movement can only last for so long.

"Pain is weakness leaving the body."