West Ham have scored six goals from corners in their past six Premier League games, two more than they had in their previous 27 matches this season.

West Ham's Michail Antonio has either scored (two) or assisted (one) a goal in his past three Premier League matches, as many as he had in his previous 21. Only once has he been involved in a goal in four consecutive top-flight games, scoring in four in a row in August-September 2016.