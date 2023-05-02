David Moyes feels managers "need support" as Premier League clubs continue to change those charged with leading teams.

This season has already broken the previous league record for managerial sackings in one season and there are rumours of more managerial changes to come with just a few games remaining.

"Probably from where I come from, I'm a manager and I want to stand up for managers," said the West Ham boss.

"It's a big part of the game now, managers are losing their jobs much quicker now. All the managers coming in, I'm wishing them good luck."

Moyes himself has been under pressure this season as the Hammers have struggled for consistent form and still find themselves in the relegation battle with five games left.

"If you are going to keep chopping and changing, I'm not sure it's the right thing for football clubs," Moyes added.

"I'm not here to speak about other clubs, because they know what they do. As a manager, you need support, you will have bad times and when you do, you need the club behind you.

"As a manager, you need to be lucky to have good owners behind you. Thankfully, we've had that throughout my career."