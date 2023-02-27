Newcastle cup defeat 'a realisation of what the gap is to get to the next level'

Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock says Newcastle's Carabao Cup final defeat showed the gap between them and the next level.

While losing at Wembley will hurt, he has backed the Magpies to learn from it and get better.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think this is a part now of Newcastle’s progression as a club where they go next.

"Without being disrespectful to the players who came off the bench, there has to be more now. Investment is still needed in the squad to get to the next level.

"This will hurt, the players will learn from it, they will get better, but it’s a realisation of what the gap is to get to the next level. As much at it hurts, they will get better."

