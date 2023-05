United boss Jim Goodwin will give striker Steven Fletcher the chance to prove he can overcome a groin problem.

Liam Smith (ankle) is still injured and Aziz Behich is suspended after being sent off against Livingston.

Killie have lost midfielders David Watson (suspension) and Liam Donnelly (knock) but Ash Taylor could return. Ryan Alebiousu remains out along with Ben Chrisene (hamstring).