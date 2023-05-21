Analysis: West Ham 3-1 Leeds

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at London Stadium

Sam Allardyce's typical responses to his side's shortcomings - a furious rant at Pascal Struijk for not charging forward at a second-half corner and chewing gum thrown to the ground in frustration at another attack that floundered in its infancy - made it obvious what he thought about the situation.

At the start of the game when West Ham - showing six changes to the team that started against AZ Alkmaar - looked lethargic and again in the middle when they went back into their shell, Leeds lacked the guile to open up David Moyes' side.

When the hosts did rouse themselves, Leeds lacked the ability to keep them out.

The final score could have been even worse but Pablo Fornals and Rice passed up clear opportunities to score.

Last season at Brentford they managed to save themselves despite starting the last day in the bottom three. This time - having sacked two managers in Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia as well as football director Victor Orta in search of an escape - the chances of a successful outcome look more remote.