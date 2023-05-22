John Stones says the "hunger is there" for Manchester City as they chase down a potential Treble.

Pep Guardiola's side won the first of the three trophies they're still in contention for over the weekend as Nottingham Forest's victory over Arsenal gave City the title before they had even kicked a ball on Sunday.

But Stones emphasised there would be little time for celebration after the win over Chelsea.

"We're back in training on Monday and we'll go from there. We've got to keep the rhythm," said the defender.

"The hunger is there and we know what's ahead of us now - that we can try and make some more history."

City trailed the Gunners by eight points last month, but a run of 12 straight wins has seen them surge past their title rivals.

"I don't think I had time to doubt what we can do. I think it was just focusing on what was ahead of us, focusing on winning," added Stones.

"We've done it so many times now. We just came on this run, and it's just incredible what kind of team we've got.

"I've been here nearly seven years now and we just keep going from strength to strength with the players that we've got, the team that we've got and the improvement.

"The titles that we've won - I think it speaks for itself."