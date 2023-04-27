Analysis: Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Tottenham were supposedly low on confidence but their spirited second-half response against Manchester United will give them confidence they can yet finish the season on a positive note before the next permanent manager is appointed.

Their late-season slide looked set to continue when goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put Erik ten Hag's side in a commanding position four days after Spurs' embarrassing 6-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Tottenham have showed a 'soft underbelly' far too often recently but on Thursday they fought back through goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min.

Son's equaliser from close range came after good work by Harry Kane.

Kane has now assisted 24 goals for Son in the Premier League, the joint-most by a single player to a particular teammate in the competition, alongside Frank Lampard for Didier Drogba.