Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

To say the least, there’ll be a feeling of real frustration and disappointment among Everton fans that no new players could be found in the month of January. A new manager can often provide a positive 'bounce', and the arrival of Sean Dyche will hopefully do that.

But a new signing or two would have been a real bonus under the circumstances heading into Saturday’s home game with leaders Arsenal. Making signings doesn’t guarantee success as Everton have found in recent years, but it must have been a hard few hours for Blues fans as the clock ticked round to 23:00 on Tuesday.

Reinforcements in the striking department was an obvious priority with the side struggling to score goals and without a win since October. It means Dyche will have to work towards guiding Everton to safety with the existing group of players – minus of course Anthony Gordon. So he will need all his experience and know-how to find ways to get points because Everton desperately need them.