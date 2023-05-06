Hagi on 'fighting through' emotional spell out

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi went through "so many emotions" during his year-long spell out of action.

The 24-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January 2022, making his return exactly 12 months later.

“Before I got injured, I thought long-term injuries were quite straightforward," Hagu said. "But they’re not, especially ACL injuries - they’re no joke. It’s really hard.

"There’s not much time to train as this club plays every three or four days. If you have to play, you have to deliver. It’s a really tricky one, but you just have to fight your way through it.

"I’ve been back since January and since then everything, including training on a daily basis, has been really good."