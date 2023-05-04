No 'huge' quality gap between Old Firm, says O'Riley

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley says it's "harsh" to suggest his side are "miles" better than Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou's men are 13 points clear of the Ibrox club and can retain the title with victory at Tynecastle on Sunday, while beating Inverness in next month's Scottish Cup final would complete the treble.

Old Firm victory in last Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final stretched Celtic's unbeaten record against Rangers to six games, including four wins, leading former Parkhead stars Stiliyan Petrov and John Hartson to claim the gap between the sides is "huge".

But midfielder O'Riley countered: “I wouldn’t say so. The games against them are always tough.

“But obviously our position in the table is quite a lot higher than theirs in terms of the points difference.

“In saying that, playing them in the semi-final was still a very tough game. It’s harsh to to say they’re miles away from us, but at the same time we’ve been very, very good this season.”

O'Riley is relishing the chance to clinch the title at the ground where he made his Celtic debut in a 2-1 win over Hearts in January last year.

"It’s quite a hostile environment so it was probably the kind of game that you wanted to be involved in and then two days later I was playing against Rangers as well, so it was a nice little introduction," said the 22-year-old.

"Personally I’d rather be able to win the league in front of our fans but if we can win it there that will be great.

"It’s a hard place to go, we know that already, it won’t be easy so our frame of mind has to be right and hopefully we can get the job done."