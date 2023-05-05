Jurgen Klopp says "the club's position is my position" after it was confirmed Liverpool will play the national anthem before their game against Brentford on Saturday, despite saying they know some fans "have strong views on it".

The national anthem is being played at top-flight matches on Saturday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Liverpool supporters have a history of booing the anthem - it also happened at last season's Carabao Cup final and the 2012 FA Cup final.

John Gibbons from Liverpool fan podcast The Anfield Wrap says the club's fans "don't appreciate these celebrations being forced on us".

He added: "Different people will have different views but, generally, Liverpool is out of step with the rest of the country in that we'd prefer to be a republic.

"It's galling when the country is going through what it is. There will be foodbanks outside the ground when millions are being spent on the coronation in London.

"There are people in this city who can't afford to eat when millions are being spent on putting a crown on someone's head, it's a preposterous situation.

"I don't think the club should have done it. They should have stood strong but are kicking it on to the supporters.

"The fans will refuse to back down and it will mean them being criticised. People should think why are they being made to do something they don't want to do."

Sign up for Reds news notifications