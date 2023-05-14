Shankland feels 'within touching distance' of 30 goals

Lawrence Shankland believes that 30 goals for the season "is within touching distance" and that his equaliser against St Mirren on Saturday "could turn out to be a huge point come the end of the season" for Heart of Midlothian.

Coming away from Paisley with a 2-2 draw keeps the Edinburgh side five points behind Aberdeen with three games remaining in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

"If I get there, I get there," striker Shankland said of being four short of the 30 mark after scoring his 26th from the penalty spot. "I won't get too caught up in the numbers.

"It's been a good season up until now and the most important thing for me is leading Hearts and winning games. Whoever scores the goals, scores the goals, but of course, if I can get a few and help out, I'll look to do that. "

Shankland shrugged off not making the four-man shortlist for PFA Scotland's player of the season.

"It's not something I get too caught up in," he said. "Congratulations to the boys who are nominated - they've had good seasons as well, well deserved, no complaints.

"But I don't need somebody to tell me I've had a good season here. I know I have myself. I'm my own worst critic, I judge myself on what I do. I'm happy with what I've done this season up until now."

Shankland is also hopeful of regaining a place in the Scotland squad but says he is just concentrating on doing his best for "the biggest club I've played for".