We asked for your post-match reaction after Newcastle drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Thomas: Really good effort from the lads, shame we couldn't find the finishing touch. Won't be long until Isak is banging in the goals for us - to have one goal in two matches, one of them against Liverpool at Anfield is remarkable. And how Willock's goal didn't count is beyond me, absolute joke some of these decision being made!

Maria: Very good play from Newcastle. Possibly one of the most outrageous VAR and referee decisions I have ever seen in my life. Robbed of a goal and the three points. Willock pushed by Mitchell into Guiata, and somehow Willock is the one who has fouled! Not a chance.

Jamie: Newcastle should have killed the game off. So many chances and didn't take any, really shows a lack of squad depth. However, that has to be the worst VAR decision I have ever seen. Hoping when a few key players are back we will be more clinical in front of goal and poor officiating won't cost us more points.

Andrew: Newcastle can't afford injuries. The difference in quality when all are fit and when there are injuries is massive! The problem is that Newcastle's playing style pushes the players to their physical limit and this is causing injuries. Catch-22!