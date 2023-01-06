Tillson emphasises importance of home form

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premiership clash with Livingston, midfielder Jordan Tillson spoke on the importance of home form for County.

"For the lads who were here last year, we knew how important it was to keep our home form good, because it kept us in good stead and was a big part of our success.

"If we can keep that going again from now, it will improve us dramatically."

County's current home and away record reads identically - two wins, two draws, six losses.

Without a win in five games, they are three points adrift at the bottom, but picked up a valuable point in last weekend's draw with Aberdeen.

"We need to build on what we did last week and add layers to it. We had a strong defensive unit last week and if we can add more of an attacking threat it will be brilliant.

"It'll be a tough game whoever we play. Livingston have got a threat and done really well in the last few seasons. We'll have to battle and win our individual battles.

"It's a big strength of the football club, everyone is really supportive of each other. It goes to show that even if we do have tough times, we come out the other side stronger and together."