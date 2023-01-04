Should Johnson be given the transfer window? Your views

With two wins in 11 league games, the pressure is mounting on Lee Johnson. So, what should Hibs do in the January transfer window and where do they need to strengthen? We asked the fans.

Kyle: It’ll be interesting to see who comes and goes, but the main thing is we need two or three quality signings, not five or six potentially good signings. I trust Lee Johnson. We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Kenny: We need a new manager. He keeps telling us that the team are going in the right direction. The only direction at the moment is down. They don’t even look fit. This is the worst Hibs team I have seen over the last 25 years.

Tim: It's been a hard season so far, but we're not far behind at all. Need to offload the fringe players and maybe loan the young ones who are not getting regular game time. We require a quality, experienced, left centre-back and centre-mid - minimum.

Pat: A massive clear out, please! Our ‘young guns’ should be given a chance. Not sure Lee Johnson is the answer but let’s see where we are come the end of the season.