Emery on Ings, potential January signings and Southampton
Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He confirmed striker Danny Ings will sign for West Ham and said: "I decided to let him go because for him it was a very good offer and for the club as well".
He sees huge potential in Jhon Duran but said for now he is "not really thinking he is going to be the replacement for Ings".
Emery said he will look to bring in another striker but said "if not, we can manage it".
He said Marvelous Nakamba and Morgan Sanson "have the possibility to leave" in January and if that happens Villa could bring in a midfield replacement.
In terms of team news, Ludwig Augustinsson, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins are available, but Lucas Digne and John McGinn are still out.
Emery said he has a lot of respect for Southampton and expects a tough challenge.