Although five places separate hosts Hibernian and third-top Aberdeen, at this early stage of the season there's only a two-point gap.

Last season, both sides underperformed by finishing in the Premiership's bottom half, but they and their fans will have ambitions to displace Hearts as the third best team in the country behind Celtic and Rangers.

To do so, this is the kind of game they must start winning.

Hibs have head coach Lee Johnson back in the dugout following his recent surgery and can record back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions and have one of the season's form players in striker Bojan Miovski.

Hibs have only suffered one defeat - by Championship side Greenock Morton - in their latest 11 home games, drawing six of them, while the Dons have lost just once - to Celtic - in their six trips out of Pittodrie this season.

So a repeat of May's 1-1 stalemate between the sides at Easter Road would be no surprise.

