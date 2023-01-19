Manchester United fans "are intelligent enough" to avoid getting too disappointed by Wednesday's draw at Crystal Palace, says former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

Erik ten Hag's side were denied a 10th straight victory by Michael Olise's injury-time free-kick at Selhurst Park, but have still moved level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

Nevin says their outstanding form has given United fans hope for the second half of the season.

"I don't think any of them will be that disappointed," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They are intelligent enough to understand what leagues are like.

"Manchester United are on a phenomenal run and are still very much in the shake-up."

Ex-Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson agreed but was stronger on the frustration they may feel.

"With success comes expectation and when you draw that late, it feels like a defeat," he said. "Being realistic though, Selhurst Park can be a very difficult place and a run of nine wins and one draw is still pretty good.

"Lots of teams would take that form, especially given where they were when Ten Hag took over."

