'This is an incredible moment for me' - Antony completes £82m move

New £82m Manchester United man Antony has described his move from Ajax as "an incredible moment in my career" and says he is "joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world."

"I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them," added the 22-year-old.

The Brazil forward reunites with boss Erik ten Hag after shining under him in the Netherlands.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development," he said. "His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester."

Antony scored 24 goals and supplied 22 assists in 82 appearances for the Dutch giants. He also has two goals in nine caps for Brazil.