Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host Fulham in the Premier League.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Conte confirmed Cristian Romero will return to the squad but they will still be without Lucas Moura.

When asked about Yves Bissouma, Conte said: "He needs to work, go totally into idea of football. He's a step behind Bentancur and Hojbjerg." However, he said he was happy with what he had seen from the Mali international during games.

Conte said the club "did what they could do" during the transfer window and that they "did good things".

Despite this, he said he believes "there is too much distance" between Tottenham and the other top teams: "We have just started this process to improve the squad."

Follow reaction to transfer deadline day as well as all of Friday's Premier League news conferences here