W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's game at Craven Cottage.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

F﻿ulham fans

Russell: I was in the Hammersmith End and yes it was a straight red, Nathaniel Chalobah is not good enough for our squad and should not have been picked ahead of Tom Cairney - big mistake by Marco Silva. Also, Aleksandar Mitrovic was injured for Serbia last Saturday but still played on Tuesday for them when should have been rested, we now pay the consequences for his latest injury!

J﻿ez: Maybe shows that we had a false start, or a bad transfer window. Although sometimes a reality check can be a good thing. Let's not judge the whole season on one result. At least it shows the players who can and cannot be trusted. Marco has a tough job ahead, hopefully he can bring on some of the academy players and drop the so-called elite!

N﻿ewcastle fans

Neil: Commanding performance, dictated the pace of the game throughout. 100% better than 12 months ago. Definitely moving in the right direction.

Dave: We looked far more confident with Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson back and Miguel Almiron was on top form. Yes, they had a man sent off early on but we've lost games from a similar position before. Could have been six goals but for offside decisions and Fulham could have had another player sent off even before the eighth minute. Onwards and upwards for the Toon!

Simon: It was refreshing to see a Newcastle that's mentally as well as physically adept to win games, even away games in London where we notoriously don’t do very well. Eddie Howe has done a fantastic, if not miraculous, job.