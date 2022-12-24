﻿Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external

The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Finally, United are leading the race with Arsenal to sign Portugal playmaker Joao Felix, 23, on loan from Atletico Madrid next month. (Daily Record), external

