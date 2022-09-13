Liverpool v Ajax: Team news

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson will miss Tuesday's Champions League game against Ajax after injuring his knee.

The left-back is expected to be out until October, after the international break, while midfielders Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined too.

The Reds lost 4-1 at Napoli in the Group A opener, in what boss Jurgen Klopp called "the worst game we played since I was here", with Ajax beating Rangers 4-0 in the other game.

Ajax's only injury absentee is Netherlands left-back Owen Wijndal, who is out with an ankle problem.

The Dutch side have won all seven games they have played this season, with an aggregate score of 25-3.

