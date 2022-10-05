B﻿righton midfielder Adam Lallana has backed his former boss Graham Potter's "unbelievable environment" to thrive at Chelsea - but only if he is given time.

"﻿I fully expect him to a great job there," Lallana told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I have no doubt, with that group of players and the talent there, he will get them firing."

C﻿helsea host AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, after taking just one point from their opening two group games.

L﻿allana is under no illusions that Potter needs results to make a good first impression at Stamford Bridge.

"﻿It's a cut-throat business at times and Chelsea Football Club are renowned for winning silverware. But it's a challenge he's up for, and one he's ready for.

"﻿He will give everyone a chance to impress, to play well and be part of his culture. It's an unbelievable environment to work under.

"﻿There will be pressure for instant success, but good things in life do take time. I hope he's given it."

