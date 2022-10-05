Lallana backs Potter to 'get Chelsea firing'
Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana has backed his former boss Graham Potter's "unbelievable environment" to thrive at Chelsea - but only if he is given time.
"I fully expect him to a great job there," Lallana told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I have no doubt, with that group of players and the talent there, he will get them firing."
Chelsea host AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, after taking just one point from their opening two group games.
Lallana is under no illusions that Potter needs results to make a good first impression at Stamford Bridge.
"It's a cut-throat business at times and Chelsea Football Club are renowned for winning silverware. But it's a challenge he's up for, and one he's ready for.
"He will give everyone a chance to impress, to play well and be part of his culture. It's an unbelievable environment to work under.
"There will be pressure for instant success, but good things in life do take time. I hope he's given it."
