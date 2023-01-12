'Timing a surprise but every job has a shelf life' - analysis

Former Motherwell captain Stephen Craigan on BBC Radio Scotland

I would possibly be surprised at the timing of it because it's such a pivotal point in the season for Motherwell because of where they are in the league, because there's a lot of recruitment to hopefully come this month to try and reinvigorate them.

But as a surprise overall, probably not. I've known Alan Burrows for a number of years. I haven't spoken to him personally about anything like this for a number of years now.

When I was at the club in an Under-20s coaching role, I think he always had possibly aspirations of moving somewhere else or trying something new. I gauged further down the line that this would possibly come along.

Anyone in a job has a shelf life. Alan has put an awful lot into the club from media officer to CEO. It takes a lot of energy out of you. Probably even more so because it's his club. He's led the club with distinction.