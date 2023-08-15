Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves surprised the nation on Monday night with a fantastic performance against Manchester United. Many pundits had them to go down, but Wolves left empty-handed because the performance was marred by refereeing controversy.

Andre Onana clearly and obviously wiped out Sasa Kalajdzic in the box with a minute to go and neither referee Simon Hooper nor VAR assistant Michael Salisbury gave a penalty. It begs the question what the process is, because the decision made zero sense.

I have never seen such a one-sided argument on social media for the penalty to be given - from Manchester United fans too. I am worried that neither the on-field referee nor VAR didn’t conclude that a spot-kick should be awarded.

Wolves had multiple chances and should have put the game to bed - but sadly, we are already talking about controversial officiating.

Wolves left with nothing... but have received an apology from Jon Moss. I'm sure they would have preferred a point.