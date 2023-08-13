Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian: What the manager said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "It's one step forward, one step back. It was a fantastic performance on Thursday and a big effort physically.

"We were unlucky with four or five who pulled out late who might have been involved. Like Jake Doyle-Hayes and Josh Campbell.

"We didn't carry enough threat. We weren't brave enough on the ball, brave enough to make angles. And again the opposition have their full energy and look a bit brighter and sharper than us.

"Tried to make the changes at half-time but we didn't feed our forward players enough on the back of it.

"It is a stretch for us at the moment but it's no excuse. We just have to keep getting stronger and building the squad out and physical fitness to be able to compete where we want to.

"I don't think Thursday is the problem because you get the extra day. It's the Sunday one which catches up with us and that's why you need your full squad at your disposal to be able to make the changes."