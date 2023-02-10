Pep Guardiola believes the experiences of Manchester City are a cautionary tale to other clubs in the Premier League.

In a defiant news conference, the City boss expressed his belief the 19 opponents in the division had clubbed together against his side and warned that it could happen to anyone.

"There are a lot of clubs that can be accused," he said. "I don't know what will happen, but what they have done to us means they need to be careful in the future.

"Of course, I suspect this [the charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules] has been driven by other clubs. I don't know why. You will have to go to all the chief executives and ask them."

Manchester City overturned a Uefa ban from European football for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations in July 2020 and Guardiola is adamant the club will clear their name again.

"We lived it before. It was nine teams then and 19 teams now," he said. "If it's between the words of them and the words of my people, then I will rely on the words of my people.

"I am fully convinced we will be innocent."