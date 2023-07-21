David Martindale admits his Livingston side “were very naïve defensively” last season, and that he hopes experienced recruits will help his team moving forwards.

“Last season from January onwards we were very naive defensively,” said Martindale.

“We need to bring a bit more experience into the building to help the group whether that’s on or off the park.

“Michael Nottingham and Michael Devlin both bring that. They’re both talented football players, hugely positive people that bring that experience to the changing room and ultimately that’s going to help the group.

“Devlin’s character, stature and ability is incredible, the boys have really taken to him, he’s a leader and Nottingham brings a lot of versatility to the squad.”