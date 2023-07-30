Incoming Cifuentes will take Rangers to 'another level' - gossip

Manager Michael Beale believes incoming Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes is a player that can take Rangers to "another level". (Scottish Sun), external

Beale also revealed that it is just a "matter of time" before Cifuentes completes his move to Rangers to become the ninth arrival of the summer at Ibrox. (Glasgow Times), external

Fashion Sakala remains a target for a Saudi Arabian club and could leave Rangers this summer. (TyC Sports via Scottish Sun), external

Read all of Sunday's Scottish football gossip.