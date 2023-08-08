James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

I think that’s a fair point.

Other than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez is the only senior player who can play that role. Calvin Ramsey is an unknown quantity while Conor Bradley appeared to have a good season at Bolton by all accounts, but playing in the Premier League is a whole new ball game.

Compare that to left-back where they have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas (and potentially Gomez too) and last season, there were times when Robertson was taken out of the firing line, for his benefit.

It’s a massive onus on Trent, who of course played the ‘inverted’ role last season where he drifted into midfield.

No one doubts he is the first-choice right-back, but should he get injured, then it leaves them very light and untested.