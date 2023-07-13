Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Conor Gallagher returned to training with Chelsea on Wednesday amid more speculation about his future.

Gallagher is wanted by numerous clubs but it is yet to be decided whether he will remain at Stamford Bridge.

At the moment, the 23-year-old is scheduled to go on the club's pre-season tour to the United States next week.

Along with a few others, including Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyach, it will be fascinating to see if he goes.