Leicester sign Stoke centre-back Souttar

Leicester have completed the signing of Australia centre-back Harry Souttar from Championship club Stoke City.

The 24-year-old has signed for a fee reported to be about £15m, plus £5m in add-ons.

Souttar, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, said: "I’m delighted to join such a great football club and challenging myself in the Premier League is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.

"There are world-class facilities here and a squad full of fantastic players, so I can’t wait to get started."