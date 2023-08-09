Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

It is just under a year since Gary O'Neil found himself unexpectedly thrust into the role of managing a Premier League team, succeeding a man whose public frustrations over his club's recruitment strategy ultimately led to the breakdown of his relationship with the ownership. For Scott Parker in August 2022, read Julen Lopetegui in August 2023.

Coincidentally, O'Neil's first game in caretaker charge was against Wolves, when pragmatism and defensive solidity were the order of the day for Bournemouth, who were relieved to settle for a clean sheet and a goalless draw.

The Wolves connection continued after O'Neil was handed the Cherries job permanently in November. His side lost their first six games after the World Cup, and were winless in nine before a 1-0 success at Wolves in February. While there was a touch of the "smash and grab" about the manner of victory, it does mean O'Neil begins with a 100% win record as a manager at Molineux.

Fan opinion on O'Neil remained divided for much of his time at Bournemouth. While there was appreciation for his role in "steadying the ship" after Parker's departure, some felt the World Cup break would have been the perfect opportunity to bring in a more experienced boss - something which ultimately happened in the summer as he was replaced by Andoni Iraola.

But he deserves plenty of credit for masterminding the run of six wins in nine games in March and April which secured the Cherries' Premier League status for another year, leading to a 15th-place finish which seemed unfathomable after nearly every pre-season prediction had them guaranteed to finish bottom.

While he was unable to cure the persistent Cherries vulnerability in defending set pieces, and there was particular frustration on occasions when Bournemouth led by a two-goal margin only to finish on the losing side (at home to Tottenham, and away at Leeds and Arsenal), O'Neil did seem to energise and galvanise the players. They appeared to buy into his style of play more than they may have done under his predecessor Parker, even though - by his own admission - he was "learning on the job" and did not expect his first managerial opportunity to come in the top flight.

Now, against all expectation, he has another.