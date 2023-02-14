New York Times chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith said Everton's Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool proved Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness will be key to the Toffees' survival hopes.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "The only thing it confirmed to me is that Everton really need Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be fit.

"Everything hinges on that. If he can play a dozen games between now and the end of the season they will probably be ok. If he doesn’t they might have a bit more of a problem."

Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton added: "I always felt with no Dominic Calvert-Lewin, not that he’s been flying this season, but they miss their best number nine.

"It is a reality check. They had a great response against Arsenal but they will have to pick themselves up and dust themselves down.

"I think in the final third was where they lacked and that’s something which Sean Dyche has to address and address very quickly.

"It’s a sore loss because it’s a derby, but it’s onto the next game and focus on game to game at this time. Hanging on in there, but I still think they can take confidence from their performance against Arsenal."

